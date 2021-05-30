Tanzania: Mwakinyo Dedicates Win to Tz

PROMINENT professional boxer Hassan Mwakinyo has dedicated his Friday night victory to Tanzanians, believing his latest feat will inspire other local boxers.

Mwakinyo recorded a knockout win against Angolan opponent Antonio Mayala to win African Super Welterweight title at the Next Door Arena on Friday night.

Mwakinyo recorded a knockout in the ninth round of the bout organised by the Jackson Group Sports under Chief Executive Officer, Kelvin Twissa.

The exciting bout saw Mwakinyo's left hook sending down Mayala and failed to meet the ten mandatory counts.

It was not easy for Mwakinyo to win against Mayala who showed good standard and did not apply open fight in the event sponsored by KCB Bank, Tanzania Tourist Board, DStv, Onomo Hotel, M-Bet and Plus Networks Limited.

The boxer was presented with the Championship belt by the Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Damas Ndumbaro along with the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Innocent Bashungwa.

Also present was the Director of Sports Development, Yusuph Singo. Also in the presentation ceremony were KCB Bank Managing Director Cosmas Kimaro, Multichoice Tanzania Managing Director Jackline Woiso and M-Bet Tanzania Marketing Manager Allen Mushi.

Mwakinyo's victory was not in silver-plating due to Mayala's fighting style in the fight scheduled for12 rounds. Mayala managed to escape Mwakinyo's traps in the past eight rounds.

The ninth round was the end of the road to Angolan boxers, who failed to guard Mwakinyo's combinations and hooks that knocked him down.

"I thank God for this victory, I want to go further and fight the fiercest boxers in the world.

I promised not to let down Tanzanians and President Samia Suluhu Hassan," said Mwakinyo.

"I dedicate this victory to my country and I thank all Tanzanians for their prayers and support," he said.

Hope through this victory, I will inspire other boxers to have a successful boxing career," he said.

Mwakinyo was thankful to the fans, saying they have always been motivational to him. Despite winning the continental title, Mwakinyo still believe he has room for improvement for him to keep going places "I'm pleased for this achievement but I still need to improve and perform even better to reach top global level...I'm confident I can achieve that," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mayala conceded the defeat and congratulated his opponent on the victory. "I'm sorry that I did not give what you guys (to his boxing fans in Angola and South Africa) expected from me, I will come back stronger next time," Mayala said. He added; "Mwakinyo deserved to win the fight, I felt tired, you know that when you are tired you can not think and you can not control the fight."

Following the ABU super walter weight victory, Mwakinyo has now recorded 19 wins with 13 knockouts and two defeats.

Meanwhile; Tanzania's top heavyweight boxer Shaaban Jongo failed to crown the ABU's title after being knocked down in the second round by Nigerian counterpart Olanrewaju Durodora.

Jongo dominated the fight and was given chance to win, but he did not guard himself and was easily outpunched by the Nigerian pugilist.

In another bout, Ibrahim Class also won on points against Sibusiso Zingane of South Africa, while Hamis Palasungulu was beaten KO by Ardi Ndembo of Congo Brazzaville in a heavyweight bout.

Another Tanzanian boxer, Imani Daudi disappointed after being outpointed by Chris Thompson, while Leila Yazidu lost on points against Bulgarian boxer Joana Nwamerue and Daniel Matefu also lost on points against Bulgarian boxer Pencho Tsvetkov.