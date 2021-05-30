Tanzania: Chalamila Launches Marathon Registration

MWANZA Regional Commissioner Albert Chalamila has officially launched the registration of athletes, who will compete in this year's Lake Victoria Marathon.

He called on various stakeholders to actively participate in the preparations of the race scheduled to take place on June 20th this year.

Speaking during its inaugural ceremony, Chalamila called upon various stakeholders including participants and sponsors to come forward in large numbers to support the grand race, whose agenda dwells on promoting local tourism in the Lake Zone.

"I call on stakeholders from Mwanza and lake zone regions, to participate because the race is ours, I will participate in the 10 kilometers race" said Chalamila.

On her side, the Lake Victoria Marathon coordinator, Halima Chake said the main target of preparing the race is to create awareness on preservation and conservation of Lake Victoria.

Another factor, she said, is to provide a platform for the members of the society to engage in physical exercises. She disclosed their race will involve 21 km and 10 categories.

She said the registration for the race is also going on through the race website as well as physical registration through various centers.

"Registration is progressing well and the response from participants is overwhelming. The aim is to register at least 200 participants in all categories," she said.

She said winners will take various prizes, along with the medals. Winners of the 21 km men's and women's race will each take 700,000/-.

She added that runner up will take 500,000/- and third placed will be awarded 300,000/- . She added those who will finish fourth will take 150,000/- while fifth placed will take 100,000/-.

Chake added that those who will finish from fourth to tenth positions will be awarded medals and cash prizes.

She named Transec Limited as the main sponsors while others are CF Hospital, Jambo and New age sports Agency.

On his side, Transec Limited Technical Sales Engineer Ali Mohamed said they have sponsored the marathon for the purposes of supporting the preservation and conservation of Lake Victoria.