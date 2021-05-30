Kenya: Autopsy to Be Done On Body of Ex-Harambee Stars Defender

A post-mortem examination will be conducted Sunday afternoon, to establish the cause of death of former Harambee Stars defender Zablon Davies Amanaka.

Amanaka, 45, was found dead at his Maji Mazuri house in Nairobi's Kasarani estate on Friday by his younger brother James Baraza.

The body was moved to the nearby St Francis Community Hospital where the post-mortem will be done.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Baraza said they got concerned when Amanaka could not be reached on phone for three days, prompting him to visit his house, where he found him dead.

He says the death of the former Stars' defender has shocked the family, since he was full of life.

"Still we are not sure of the exact day when he (Amanaka) died. Being my brother, we always check on each other often, but I could not reach him on the phone for about three days. His friends also reported not seeing him around," said Baraza.

"We are really shocked by his death because he was very healthy. He has not had any serious medical condition, which we can attribute to his death, so we just have to wait for the postmortem result."

Even at his advanced age, Amanaka continued doing what he loved - playing football as he was turning out for the Tusker's Wazee team. He also made it a routine gracing various football tournaments across the country to give success tips to upcoming footballers.

During his heydays, Amanaka turned out for 11-time champions Tusker (formerly Kenya Breweries) and Kenya Pipeline. His success at the two clubs saw him join the paid ranks where he turned out for Seychelles' Saint-Michel United, Anse Reunion FC and La Passe FC, Bosnia's Zeljeznicar and India's East Bengal Club.

Other local clubs which he turned out for were Thika United, AFC Leopards, Sofapaka and Mahakama FC.

Kenya's football fraternity have continued to mourn the former defender.

"...In life you make friends, others become allies and turn from friendship to brotherhood. The lion himself. The lion of Judah. ZabbeZabbe. Who will I celebrate my goals at Tusker Wazee with? Devastating. You gave me my 1st professional opportunity in The Sultanate of Oman," wrote former Kenyan international Boniface Ambani on Facebook.

"Our deepest condolences to family and friends of the late Zablon Amanaka. During his stay at the club, Amanaka served us diligently and passionately, indeed the sporting fraternity has lost a true icon," tweeted Sofapaka.

Football Kenya Federation said: "We join the Kenyan football fraternity in mourning the death of former Harambee Stars defender Zablon Amanaka.We extend our condolences to his immediate family and friends. Amanaka played for 15 times for the Harambee Stars.May his soul rest in peace."

Baraza has since called on well-wishers to come forward and help the family give Amanaka a befitting send-off. He said they will put up a paybill number, where friends can channel their contributions.

The father of three will be buried at their Vihiga County home in Western region on a date yet to be agreed on.