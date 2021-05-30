Zimbabwe: Gweru Man, Friend Murder Brother-in-Law

30 May 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Staff Reporter

A GWERU man recently teamed up with a friend to kill his brother-in-law through assault using a knobkerrie and a home-made sword.

According to sources, Innocent Sibanda had a long-standing dispute over an undisclosed matter with the now deceased Prosper Mangisi, who was 31.

Midlands police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the tragedy which he said was now under police investigation.

Sibanda is being accused of the crime together with Montrose Ncube.

The three were all residents at Winery Compound in the outskirts of Gweru.

Said the police spokesperson, "Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a case where a man teamed up with a friend and killed his brother-in-law over an undisclosed longstanding dispute.

"The incident occurred during the night on Friday 28th of May 2021 at Winery Compound in Gweru.

"On the 28th of May 2021 at about 1900 hours, the two suspects met Lovemore Mangisi, aged 20 years, a young brother to the now deceased at the compound and started assaulting him.

"Prosper Mangisi, who was nearby rushed to intervene, and the suspects turned on him. Lovemore Mangisi managed to escape and the suspects remained assaulting the Good Samaritan Prosper Mangisi all over the body using fists, knobkerrie and a homemade sword.

"Another brother to the now deceased arrived and managed to stop the attack.

"Prosper left and went towards his residence while the assailants pursued him.

"The now deceased's brothers later teamed up and went to check on him and followed a trail of blood into a nearby bush where they found him lying dead," Mahoko said.

After a police report had been made, the deceased was found with deep cuts on the head.

Sibanda has since been arrested and is assisting police with investigations while Ncube is still at large.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sudan Ratifies Women's Rights Convention - With Reservations
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Namibia President, First Lady Test Positive for Covid-19
Tanzania Reverses Decision to Withdraw From African Court

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.