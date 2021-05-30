Africa: More Than 23.1 Million People Vaccinated Across the Continent

Halima Athumani/VOA
Mary Nyoka, 65, of South Sudan gets the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at Swinga Health Centre 3 in Bidibidi. settlement, Yumbe district, northern Uganda.
30 May 2021
allAfrica.com

As of May 30, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached   4,821,436 while over 23,109,877 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached  130,120 and 4,355,268 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases -   1,659,070 - and 56,363 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 518,868 ), Tunisia ( 343,374 ), Ethiopia ( 271,200 ), Egypt ( 260,659 ), Libya ( 185,181 ) and Kenya ( 170,485 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

