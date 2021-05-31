Nigeria: How Former Adviser to Goodluck Jonathan Was Killed - Police

Owerri, with a large concentration of IPOB members and supporters, has been the epicentre of clashes between security agencies and IPOB in the South-east region.

The police in Imo State said the former political adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, was killed on Sunday morning, around 7:20 a.m., while he was on his way to Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, to catch a flight.

Mr Gulak was inside a Toyota Camry car with two other people when the car was intercepted and attacked by bandits, the police spokesperson in the state, Bala Elkana, said in a statement on Sunday.

"Ahmed Gulak left his room at Protea Hotel without informing the Police nor sister agencies in view of the fragile security situation in the South East and Imo in particular.

"He left without any security escorts and while the cab driver took irregular route to the airport, six armed bandits who rode in a Toyota Sienna intercepted, identified and shot at Ahmed Gulak at around Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area close to the Airport," Mr Elkana, a superintendent of police, said in the statement.

The police spokesperson said the commissioner of police has ordered an investigation into the killing, as "Tactical and Special forces have been deployed to cordone the area and arrest perpetrators."

Mr Gulak, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was the chairman of the committee which conducted the 2019 APC governorship primary in Imo State that produced the incumbent Governor of the state, Hope Uzodinma, as the candidate of the party.

Owerri, with a large concentration of IPOB members and supporters, has been the epicentre of clashes between security agencies and IPOB in the South-east region.

Several security operatives, including soldiers, have been killed in deadly attacks in the city.

IPOB, a pro-Biafra group, which has been proscribed by the federal government, has denied accusations that it was responsible for the killings.