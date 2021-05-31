Nigeria: Skales Feature Davido in New Single

30 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

Popular singer, Skales has turned up the Dance floor with a new song, titled 'This Your Body'.

The song which is a danceable song was released on Friday, May 28 and it featured Afro pop star, Davido in a move to boost the song with his commercial viability and huge fan base.

Skales and Davido are determined to make their fans dance with the latest collaboration. 'This your body' which is directed at a lover's interest, is a song Skales refers to as this year's summer anthem.

The rapper turned singer whose real name is Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, had released the visuals of his previous single, Kayefi.

Skales whose stage name is an acronym for Seek Knowledge Acquire Large Entrepreneurial Skills), had started writing rap songs in Kaduna since 2000.

Having relocated to Lagos and signed under defunct Empire Mates Entertainment EME Record label which also had Wizkid at that time.

Since then, Skales' career has progressed in leaps and bounds within the dynamic music industry. He has collaborated with numerous artists including Akon, eLDee, tekno, Harmonize, Jeremiah Gyang, Banky W. and Knighthouse. His well-known songs include "Shake Body", "Mukulu", "Keresimesi", "Komole", "My Baby", "Take Care of Me" and "Denge Pose". After leaving E.M.E in May 2014, he set up the independent OHK Music record label. His debut studio album Man of the Year was released in 2015.

