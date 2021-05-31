Nigeria: Buhari Expresses Disgust, Outrage Over 'Heinous' Murder of Gulak

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed outrage and disgust over what he called "the heinous murder" of Adamawa State politician, Ahmed Gulak, in Owerri, the Imo State capital, by yet to be identified gunmen at the weekend.

Reacting to the killing on Sunday, the president, in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said: "I'm repulsed by such premeditated and gruesome murder of Gulak by evil people who are determined to undermine the peace, unity and territorial integrity of our country."

He, however, sounded a note of warning that nobody or group of people who engages in such despicable acts should expect to go free, adding that: "We will deploy all resources at our disposal to ensure that such callous and criminal elements are brought to justice."

President Buhari expressed his deep condolences to the family of the deceased, the people and government of Adamawa State, as well as his friends and associates all over the country.