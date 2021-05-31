Nigeria: IPOB Denies Killing Gulak, Points Accusing Fingers At Uzodinma

30 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Obinna Ogbonnaya

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has reacted to the death of a former political adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Barr. Ahmed Ali Gulak, who was killed in Owerri, Imo State capital on Sunday.

IPOB's spokesman, Emma Powerful, in a statement on Sunday, described Gulak's death as a "professional assassination."

He insisted that members of the group were not responsible for Gulak's death.

LEADERSHIP reports that accusing fingers were already being pointed at IPOB members over the killing of Gulak.

But IPOB spokesman described the claims by the Nigeria Intelligence community as unprofessional.

He, however, charged the state governor, Hope Uzodinma, to disclose how Gulak died.

According to Powerful: "The Nigeria intelligence community has shown how unprofessional they are, today is not sit-at-home.

"People are going to church and this was why he shifted the date to tomorrow. This is political assassination; we are not in the same party with Gulak.

"Uzodinma and APC knows about Gulak's death, we do not know anything about his movement, talk more of him being in the state. Nigerians believe this because they hate IPOB, Biafra."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Namibia President, First Lady Test Positive for Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.