Nigeria: IPOB Denies Killing Gulak, Points Accusing Fingers At Uzodinma

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has reacted to the death of a former political adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Barr. Ahmed Ali Gulak, who was killed in Owerri, Imo State capital on Sunday.

IPOB's spokesman, Emma Powerful, in a statement on Sunday, described Gulak's death as a "professional assassination."

He insisted that members of the group were not responsible for Gulak's death.

LEADERSHIP reports that accusing fingers were already being pointed at IPOB members over the killing of Gulak.

But IPOB spokesman described the claims by the Nigeria Intelligence community as unprofessional.

He, however, charged the state governor, Hope Uzodinma, to disclose how Gulak died.

According to Powerful: "The Nigeria intelligence community has shown how unprofessional they are, today is not sit-at-home.

"People are going to church and this was why he shifted the date to tomorrow. This is political assassination; we are not in the same party with Gulak.

"Uzodinma and APC knows about Gulak's death, we do not know anything about his movement, talk more of him being in the state. Nigerians believe this because they hate IPOB, Biafra."