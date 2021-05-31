Nigeria: Fire Guts Popular Lagos Spare Parts Market

30 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

The fire broke out on Sunday morning from one of the stores dealing in vehicle spare parts in the Alapeju section of the Ladipo Market.

Fire has engulfed spare parts stores at the Ladipo market in Mushin, Lagos State.

The fire broke out on Sunday morning from one of the stores dealing in vehicle spare parts in the Alapeju section of the Ladipo Market, Nosa Okunbor, spokesperson for the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency in a statement.

Mr Okunbor said the fire was quickly put off by the agency and its collaborators.

He said LASEMA received a distress call and swung into action and "saved uncountable lives and properties from devastation by the fire outbreak." He added that there was no record of fatalities.

"Timely response of the Agency to the fire outbreak reported through the Agency's Toll-Freee Emergency numbers 112/767 this morning, saved goods worth several hundreds of millions of naira, from destruction at the motor spare parts market, in Mushin Local Government Area, in Lagos.

"The incident which attracted the attention of residents also brought traders residing close to the market to their shops in order to either remove their wares or assist in putting out the inferno.

The Director-General of LASEMA, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said a storey building was burnt in the inferno.

"Upon arrival at the scene, agency responders discovered a single-storey building used for commercial purposes. (selling of motor parts) was engulfed in flames," he said.

"Combined team comprising of the Agency's LASEMA Response Team, (LRT), LASEMA Response Unit Fire, (LRU fire), Lagos State and Federal Fire services, made concerted efforts and subdued the inferno, preventing it from spreading to the surrounding buildings.

"The fire has been curtailed and damping down is over."

The cause of the inferno has not been identified yet, said Mr Okunbor.

