South Africa: Covid-19 Third Wave Warning Sends South Africa to Alert Level 2 Lockdown

analysis

The country moves into an adjusted Alert Level 2 lockdown from 31 May, as some provinces in the country are on the threshold of the third wave, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday night. The country will need to implement further restrictions, said Ramaphosa.

"The number of infections has begun to rise sharply in several parts of the country," President Cyril Ramaphosa told the nation on 30 May. "The increase is following the same trajectory as it did in the previous waves."

The last time the president addressed the nation -- two months ago -- the country was coming to the end of a deadly second wave.

The "family meeting" and move to Alert Level 2 was expected; Covid-19 cases have been mounting across provinces over the past month.

Under adjusted Alert Level 2:

Curfew hours from 11pm to 4am.

All gatherings -- including religious, political, social -- will be limited to a maximum of 100 people indoors and 250 people outdoors, and no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used where the venue cannot accommodate the aforementioned numbers....