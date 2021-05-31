South Africa: Wits Research Professor Warns of 'A Very Severe Third Wave in Gauteng'

analysis

More than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases are being recorded every day. "Things are not looking good for Gauteng at the moment," says Professor Francois Venter, head of the research group Ezintsha at the University of the Witwatersrand.

The figures suggest that Gauteng is "firmly" in the third wave, said Venter, adding that in Gauteng there are reports of ICUs starting to fill up.

"All the data point to a very severe third wave occurring in Gauteng," he said.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Gauteng was 452,815 on Saturday, 29 May.

The province reported that as of 29 May, new cases in Johannesburg stood at 804, Ekurhuleni at 423, Tshwane at 653, Sedibeng at 196 and West Rand at 139. There were 10 new cases recorded that were designated as "unallocated" - not yet allocated to a district in the province.

A total of 2,225 new cases were reported in the province for 29 May.

Altogether, there were 10,986 new cases recorded within seven days, according to the province's weekly media Covid-19 update for the week of 29 May.

Other provinces have also indicated an uptick in cases.

"We are definitely concerned about Gauteng, Free State and...