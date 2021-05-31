Kenya: Foreign Based Lionesses Jet in for Afrobasket Qualifiers Preps

United States based Victoria Reynolds Atieno and Felmas Adhiambo Koranga are in the country ready to join the national women basketball team, Lionesses for the Afrobasket qualifiers set for Cairo, Egypt in July.

Also in the country and has already joined the team's training camp is Spain-based Mercy Wanyama as the foreign legion continue to arrive ahead of the championships which run from July 5 to 16.

Kenya Basketball Federation deputy secretary Angela Luchivya who is coordinating the women's team training Saturday confirmed the trio who are among the eight foreign-based players in the team had arrived well in advance to the join the rest of the local-based players who have been training every weekend for the past three weeks.

According to Luchivya, Dubai-based Rose Ouma Nalo and US-based Brenda Wasuda are expected in the country on June 4 and 12 respectively.

Also called up for the championships are Purity Auma Odhiambo who is based in Bangladesh, Clara Rotich who is US based and Georgia Adhiambo who plays for Ubumwe of Rwanda. The trio is expected to link up with the rest of the team latest June 15.

"We are taking this Afrobasket qualifiers very seriously especially after the national men's team, the Morans set the bar very high by qualifying for the final tour for the first time in 27 years. We must do everything to better their performance," said Luchivya, a former Lionesses captain.

The team is expected to start residential training first week of June where they will stay in a bubble ahead of the qualifying tournament.

"We are currently 24 including our foreign legion but this number will definitely have to reduce when we start residential training to allow the coaches time to concentrate on a lean squad," she said.

The team has been training under coaches MikeI Opel, Tony Ochieng and Eunice Ouma in the absence of head coach George Mayienga who is still held up with coaching duties in Uganda.

They have moved their training to Nyayo National Stadium for the first time this weekend after holding previous sessions at Dagoretti High School, Strathmore University and YMCA Shauri Moyo.