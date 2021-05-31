Kenya: State Extends Curfew, Ban on Public Gatherings for 60 Days

30 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bernadine Mutanu

The government has again extended night curfew for another two months, as efforts to further lower the Covid-19 positivity rate and contain the virus continue.

In a special gazette notice, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i on Friday, May 28, 2020, extended the curfew for 60 days, after the expiry of the previous order on Saturday.

The new order will cover the whole country and affects all people except essential services providers, with the curfew starting at 10pm and ending at 4am.

"This order shall apply during the hours of darkness between ten o'clock in the evening and four o'clock in the morning with effect from May 28th 2021 and shall remain in effect for a period of sixty days thereof," Dr Matiang'i said.

Public gatherings

The CS also extended the ban on public gatherings during the curfew hours.

"There shall be no public gatherings, processions or movement, either alone or as a group, during the period of the curfew except as shall be permitted in writing," he added.

Those who wish to be exempted will have to obtain permission by writing to county police commanders or sub-county police commanders.

The extension may not be taken well by Kenyans who had expected that the curfew would be lifted, especially those in the hospitality industry.

