Kenya: Tusker Down Vihiga to Go Back on Top

Eleven-time champions Tusker on Sunday returned to the summit of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League after a 3-0 win over relegation threatened Vihiga United at Mumias Complex in Kakamega.

With AFC Leopards losing 3-1 to newbies Bidco United, Tusker moved top on 38 points, two more than Ingwe and KCB, who lost by a solitary goal against Sofapaka on Saturday.

Teenage striker Henry Meja put Tusker ahead in the fifth minute with his ninth goal of the season, five shy of leading scorer Eric Kapaito of Kariobangi Sharks.

Kevin Okoth added the second in the 38th, while Christopher Ochieng in the 55th minute to pile more misery on Vihiga United, who are in 16th position with a paltry 12 points.

This was second loss for coach Mike Mururi, and his assistant Samuel Twago, who took over the mantle from Sammy Okoth three weeks ago. Prior to Sunday's defeat, the team had played out to a barren draw against bottom placed Mathare United on May 15 and lost to reigning champions Gor Mahia by a solitary goal on May 27.

Coach Robert Matano charges were the better side from the onset and showed determination after failing to win in their past two matches. They had played out to a barren draw against KCB on May 15 followed by a 1-1 draw against Wazito on May 21.

Meja gave his team the lead after being set up by Aloro inside the box and the youngster wasted no time in unleashing a close range shot past Vihiga custodian Mustapha Oduor.

Meja almost added the second in the 14th minute, but his terrific header from Humphrey Mieno's cross went inches wide for a goal kick.

Mustapha rescued Vihiga from conceding the second goal at the half hour mark, after saving Muchiri's long range shot.

Vihiga's first chance in the game came in the 35th minute when Stewart Omondi combined well with captain Lawrence Luvanda, but the former's shot went off target.

Three minutes later, Okoth punished Vihiga United, slotting home from a one-on-one encounter with Mustapha following a perfect pass from Meja on the right wing.

Mururi made a triple change on resumption as Michael Isabwa, Dennis Simiyu and Patrick Okullo replaced Kevin Omondi, Lesly Owino and Stewart Omondi.

Ochieng' then controlled the ball with his left foot in the midfield to release a long range shot which went into the net with Mustapha off his line, to put the game beyond the reach of the league returnees.

Tusker dictated the proceedings and Eugene Asike's header almost made it four in the 63rd minute, but his effort hit the wood work and went out for a goal kick.