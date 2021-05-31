Kenya: Bidco United Stun AFC Leopards at Ruaraka

Thirteen-time champions AFC Leopards on Sunday squandered the chance to storm the summit of the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier (FKF-PL) after falling 3-1 to newcomers Bidco United at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi.

David Oremo scored a brace as Alex Juma netted Bidco's other goal that ensured the newcomers avenged their 2-0 loss to Leopards in the first leg encounter.

Substitute Bienvenue Shaka scored Leopards' consolation goal nine minutes to time. Ingwe have themselves to blame for the painful having been the better side.

Leopards dropped to third on 36 points as 11-time winners Tusker leapfrogged KCB into the top position on 38 points following their 3-0 victory over Vihiga United at Mumias Sports Complex in Vihiga County.

Following the win, Bidco leapfrogged Sofapaka into 11th on 22 points. Visitors Bidco had every reason to worry, as Leopards started pressing high from the start.

Yet it is Bidco, who scored first in the sixth minute, when an unmarked Juma sneaked a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan

The early goal shattered Ochan's hopes of taking his clean-sheet tally to 10 in this round 18 contest.

Leopards pressed for the equaliser with Hansel Ochieng coming close 15 minutes later, but his shot sailed over the bar.

Two minutes after the half-hour mark, Rupia's powerful was deflected for a corner-kick, which Austin Odhiambo headed wide narrowly.

Against the run of play, Oremo doubled Bidco's lead on 41 minutes after connecting to Peter Nzuki's free-kick, leaving the 13-time champions 2-0 at the break.

Leopards coach Patrick Aussems moved to improve things on his side in the second half with the introduction of Peter Thiongo and Bienvenue Shaka for Caleb Olilo and Said Tsuma respectively at the restart.

Bidco's tactician Anthony Akhulia also rested Eric Gichumu for Zacharia Gathu. The hosts picked off from where they left in the first half - pressing high with Jacob Onyango reacting first to clear Rupia's dangerous cross from the left at the hour mark, before Odhiambo's free-kick moments later was cleared to safety.

Rupia should have done better when the ball landed on his left foot inside Bidco's box from an aerial battle three minutes to the hour mark.

Orem placed the match beyond Leopards' reach with a 68th minute effort, before Shaka turned well the other end in the 81st minute to pull one back for Leopards.