Kenya: Unbeaten Thika Queens Maintain Top Spot

Thika Queens continued with their unbeaten run in the Kenya Women's Premier League after downing Kayole Starlets 3-0 in the ongoing 2020/21 season at the Stima Club on Sunday.

Harambee Starlets attacker Mwanahalima Jereko Adam hit a brace with Catherine Githae adding the other as 2017 champions moved to 36 points from 12 matches played, keeping their position at the top of the Zone A summit.

"We are really excited about the win because maintaining the top position has not been easy since most teams are really bringing their A game and we are always forced to push ourselves harder. Our main focus now is the playoffs and we hope to finish the league unbeaten and reclaim our title," said Benta Achieng, Thika Queens coach.

The first half was rather uneventful before Githae opened the scoring session for coach Benta Achieng's charges in the 66th minute with a superb finish.

Six minutes later, Adam doubled their efforts aiming the ball straight into the net a few yards from outside the box. Later in the 81st minute, she secured a brace for the team and added her total goals for the season to 15, standing at par with Vihiga Queens Tereza Engesha at the top of the scorers chart.

In the other Zone A match, Gaspo FC outclassed Mathare United women 5-1 at the Stima Club.

Two goals each from Leah Andiema and Mercy Airo put Gaspo on the path to victory, with Mutukiza Wambui adding another in the rout.

Mathare United's lone goal was scored by Fauzia Kaunjeri in the 63rd minute.

This is Mathare United's 10th loss in the season placing them at the bottom of the eight team contest with just four points. On the other hand, Gaspo has eight wins, three losses and one draw.

Gaspo's win adds their points to 25, two points behind second placed Ulinzi Starlets, who saw off Makolanders 4-0 on Saturday.