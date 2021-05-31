Kenya: Chopper Crashes Shortly After Dropping Off Odinga in Siaya

30 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Caroline Wafula and Rushdie Oudia

A chopper that ferried ODM leader Raila Odinga to Siaya county where President Uhuru Kenyatta launched development projects on Sunday afternoon crashed shortly after dropping him and his entourage of four, marking a lucky escape on the first day of the Head of State's three-day visit to Nyanza.

The Helicopter, Bell 407, Registration 5Y-PSM, had dropped Mr Odinga at Kudho Primary School in Usenge village, Onyinyore Sub-Location, South Gem location when it attempted to lift off to create space for other planes, but crashed.

The incident happened at 4.30pm.

Mr Odinga had accompanied the Head of State for the commissioning of the Wagai-Akala road.

The ODM leader, accompanied by local leaders including Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o, had received the President at Kisumu International Airport where he arrived shortly after 3pm before they left in separate choppers for Gem, Siaya County.

Raila safe

Mr Odinga's spokesman, Dennis Onyango, said the former Prime Minister was safe following the incident.

According to Mr Onyango, there were no fatalities as the pilot and one passenger who was on board escaped with minor injuries.

"Mr Odinga successfully proceeded with his scheduled activities with the President," he said.

An incident report at Akala Police Station said the incident was reported by Captain Julius Mwambanga of Pieniel Air that ferried the ODM leader.

"When he was only about five metres from the ground, the aircraft went down and overturned on the left side. As a result, the trail rotor and the main rotor got damaged rear. The captain was not injured but his only passenger, Peter Mbeka, complains of chest pains but is stable awaiting to be taken to hospital. The scene has been secured waiting air aviation investigators," said an incident report at Akala Police Station.

