Rwanda is Ready to Host Afrobasket - Munyangaju

Minister for Sports, Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju has said that Rwanda is doing everything to ensure that the upcoming FIBA Afrobasket 2021 finals slated in Kigali in August.

Munyangaju said this after Rwanda, through the Ministry of Sports, signed an agreement with FIBA Africa to host the upcoming Afrobasket 2021 finals.

The continental men's basketball championship is slated from August 24 to September 5 in Kigali, Rwanda bringing together 16 countries representing each of the five zones across Africa.

A total of 14 teams have so far booked their ticket to the tournament while Group E teams Morocco, Cape Verde and Uganda will be battling out for the two remaining spots to complete the 16 teams expected to grace the tournament.

After signing the agreement, Munyangaju said having a successful inaugural season of the Basketball Africa League (BAL), which concluded in Kigali on Sunday, May 30, is a big statement that Rwanda is ready to host the upcoming Afrobasket as well.

"Rwanda is honored to host the Afrobasket 2021 championship in Kigali. Despite the world being under the current health conditions caused by the covid-19 pandemic and its restrictions. As we conclude the inaugural season of the BAL, we have learned and gained much-needed confidence and expectations to host a memorable Afrobasket 2021 in these challenging times," Munyangaju said.

"We are going to have a great championship. The government of Rwanda is really committed to doing everything possible to efficiently host these games and ensure the safety of all participating teams, officials and basketball fans from across the world," she added.

With the 16 national teams looking forward to locking horns in Kigali, Munyangaju said the Afrobasket 2021 will be one of the best basketball tournaments Africa has ever had and promised only the best to help participating teams to have all they need to participate in the tournament in a conducive environment.

"This new format of FIBA Afrobasket will bring the top basketball players from African nations and we will provide the necessary hospitality which will be memorable to all participants and the FIBA Africa family. As the tournament comes, let's give Africans the basketball enjoyment they expect to make our continent proud," she said.

A draw for the FIBA Afrobasket was also held after the agreement signing, leaving host nation Rwanda pooled in Group A, alongside DR Congo, Angola and another team that will finish 3rd in Group E (between Morocco, Cape Verde and Uganda) when the teams meet in July.

With Egypt already qualified after finishing top of Group E, the trio will know their fate when the last round of the Afrobasket qualifiers resume in July after they were suspended due to health concerns related to the covid-19 pandemic.

Defending champions Tunisia are pooled in Group B alongside Egypt, Central Africa Republic and Guinea while Group C comprises Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire, Mali and Kenya.

Meanwhile, Senegal found themselves in the same Group D with Cameroon, South Sudan and the team that will finish third in Group E (between Morocco, Cape Verde and Uganda).