Kenya Extends Night Curfew for 60 Days to Manage Covid-19

Nairobi — Kenya extended the nationwide night curfew Sunday, has been for 60 more days as part of measures to manage COVID-19.

The night curfew imposed earlier this year starts at 10 pm and to 4 am across the country.

"This Order shall apply during the hours of darkness between ten o'clock in the evening and four o'clock in the morning with effect from the 28th of May 2021 and shall remain in effect for a period of sixty days thereof," reads the Gazette notice issued on Sunday.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiangi who signed the order said public gatherings remain banned during the period.

He said only meetings allowed by the police shall be exempted from the ban.

"There shall be no public gatherings, processions or movement either alone or as a group during the period of the curfew except as shall be permitted, in writing, by a police officer in charge of the police in a county or a police officer in charge of the police in a division/sub-county," he said.

By Saturday, Kenya's cumulative fatalities had reached 3,141.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 1,171 more patients were admitted to various health facilities across the country with 104 of them in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He said 444 people tested positive for the virus from a sample size of 4, 989 raising the total caseload to 170,485.

The country's positivity rate stood at 8.9 percent.

115 people were discharged after recovering from the virus including 76 from the home-based care program and 39 from various health facilities across the country.

968, 733 people had been vaccinated against the virus by May 29.

On Thursday, Kagwe announced that COVID-19 variants from the United Kingdom, India, and South Africa were fast spreading in the country.