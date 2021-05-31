Kenya: Raila Odinga's Chopper Crash-Lands After Dropping Him in Kisumu

30 May 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Nairobi — Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's chopper crash-landed in Kisumu Sunday, moments after dropping him to join President Uhuru Kenyatta who is touring the county.

Odinga's pilot was taking off when the aircraft crash-landed, police said.

No casualties were reported.

"A passenger complained of chest pains but the pilot did not sustain injuries," a police souce said.

The aircraft crash-landed at Kudho Primary School within Usenge village at 4.30pm.

There was no immediate statement from the Air Accident department in the Transport Ministry.

