Kenyatta, Odinga Confident of BBI Win at Appeals Court

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has broken is studious silence on the shocking court judgment that declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) unconstitutional, vowing the process to amend the Constitution is well on course.

Speaking when he toured Kisumu County on Sunday, Kenyatta said he is confident the Appeals Court will overturn the ruling by the Constitutional court so as to ensure a national referendum is held as scheduled.

"What is ahead of us, we shall sort it out, I am confident. We cannot be defeated while with lawyers like Senator James Orengo," he said, and defended the process.

"BBI is not helping his Raila and his family or Uhuru. BBI is meant to help all Kenyans, to ensure all including those in the villages, get development no matter the government of the day," he said.

A judgment by a five-judge bench delivered two weeks ago declared the BBI process null and void and stopped any further progress after MPs passed it in Parliament.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) that was set to start preparing a referendum question was also barred from undertaking any further steps, with the judges ruling that the approval of the BBI signatures by the electoral commission was unconstitutional because it is not properly constituted with just three Commissioners. They ruled that the quorum for a commission is five, contradicting a previous High Court ruling that set the number at 3.

But on Sunday, Kenyatta who was accompanied by his handshake partner former Prime Minister Raila Odinga said the process is still on and urged Kenyans t support it.

"Nobody can stop reggae," Odinga declared in his characteristic reference to the initiative.

President Kenyatta, the promoters of the BBI process and the electoral Commission have all filed appeal notices to contest the judgment.

President Kenyatta arrived in Kisum on Sunday ahead of Tuesday's Madaraka Day celebrations, which shall be held at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium.