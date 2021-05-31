Rwanda: Kigali's Youth in Fresh Battle Against Genocide Denial

The youth from Kigali city have committed to use different approaches so as to intensify the fight against those denying 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and spreading genocide ideology.

The commitment was made during the visit to Kigali Genocide Memorial which is home to over 250, 000 Tutsi victims. The Genocide claimed more than a million lives.

Sam Mugesera, the Deputy-leader of RPF youth in Kigali city said that youth are the strong arms that should fight any action that can cause divisionism and genocide.

"We have understood that many young people committed genocide and youth make up the biggest percentage of RPF-Inkotanyi that stopped genocide against the Tutsi. We should learn a lesson and use our forces in rebuilding our country," he said.

He urged the youth to learn and understand the history of the genocide to help combat its denial.

"There is a concern that even some youth born after 994 Genocide against the Tutsi have genocide ideology and are denying it. We should intensify our battle against it," he said.

He noted that post-genocide youth are sourcing false information from parents and genocide deniers using mainstream and social media platforms.

"The youth have to learn the genocide history and present the evidence by using the same channels to enhance unity" he added.

Bladock Rwagasani, an author who writes about history and 1994 genocide against the Tutsi urged the youth to write many books about genocide history and play their role in documenting testimonies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The youth's role in documenting the genocide testimonies is a good way of preserving the facts so that future generation be able to learn about genocide history to ensure it never happens again," he said.

Claver Rukundo one of the Youth in Kigali city added," we have committed to use our different groups and platforms to join our efforts in using social media and other communication channels to fight against genocide ideology and denial."

Rugema Gretta another youth In Kigali city said that that the youth should lead especially in commemoration activities of 1994 genocide against the Tutsi as one of the ways to learn about the hisory.

MP Ernest Kamanzi who represents the youth in parliament said that the youth aged between 15 and 30 years old make 70 percent of the country's population stressing that they are significant resources in fighting against genocide ideology and denial.

"Youth have to learn and understand genocide history so as to have such knowledge that equips them with capacities to fight genocide denial. They make a big part of the population that has to make sure our country is safe from divisionism and genocide ideology," he said.