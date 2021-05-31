Rwanda, Egypt Seek to Enhance Military Cooperation

29 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Ntirenganya

The Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces, Lt. Gen Mohamed Farid has been on a visit to Rwanda from May 27 to 29, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

The statement issued today, May 29 indicates that yesterday, Lt. Gen Mohamed Farid and his delegation held bilateral discussions with the RDF Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Jean Bosco Kazura at Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Headquarters in Kimihurura, Kigali.

Discussions were centred on enhancing the existing military cooperation, according to the statement, which added that Farid also paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Defence, Maj General Albert Murasira.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian Chief of Staff also paid tribute to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi at the Gisozi Genocide Memorial before his departure due today.

Rwanda and Egypt have been working on ways to strengthen bilateral ties and further mutual interests in economy and trade, as well as defence and security.

Rwanda has been sending some students to Egypt for military courses.

Copyright © 2021 The New Times.

