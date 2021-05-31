Kenya: Skipper Aromo Wins Silver to Take Kenya's Medal Tally to 14 in Olympics Weightlifting Qualifiers

Nairobi — Kenya's captain Maurice Aromo scored 102 points in Snatch and 132 in Clean and Jerk for total 234 to win silver in men 89kg at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Weightlifting Africa Qualifiers in Nairobi.

The father of two finished second behind Algerian Touairis Faris who set a new African record in the Snatch.

"I played safe, I didn't want injuries. I'm happy with the medal," says Aromo.

Faris lifted up to 165 points to break the previous continental record in Snatch that has stood at 164 for a protracted period.

The resilient Algerian went ahead to score 170 points in the Clean and Jerk to bring his total tally to 335 points to win the coveted gold.

"I'm happy, it's unbelievable, I'm proud of myself, I can't just believe that I have made history," the 22 year old Faris said.

"I took long to prepare ahead of the competition in Nairobi, actually I was in residential training for six months, I'm glad it paid off," said Faris.

Aromo says he will rest for two days before he embarks on training as he waits to know his Tokyo Olympic fate.

All medalists at the ongoing event will know if they qualify for Tokyo next month as currently there are similar events happening in Europe and America after which the International Weightlifting Federation will harmonise the outcomes.

Aromo's achievement brings Kenya's medal haul to 14.

-Kenya's medals at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Weightlifting Qualifiers in Nairobi

1.Maurice Aromo (men 89kg) 3 silvers

2.Caroline Wangeci (women 55kg) 3 bronze

3.Winny Langat (women 59kg) 2 silvers

4.Janet Oduor (women 45kg) 3 silvers

5.Rachael Achieng (women 64kg) 3 bronze

Total: 6 silvers, 8 bronze

