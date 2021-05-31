Nigeria: Gulak - Police Blame IPOB, Say Killers Neutralised

Ahmed Gulak, a former adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, was shot dead in Owerri, Imo State, Sunday morning, while on his way to the airport, according to the police.

The police in Imo State have said that the killers of Ahmed Gulak, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former political adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, are members of the secessionist group, IPOB, and its security arm, ESN.

Mr Gulak was shot dead in Owerri, Imo State, Sunday morning, while on his way to Sam Mbakwe Airport for his flight, according to an earlier statement from the police.

The police in a statement issued on Sunday night said Mr Gulak's killers were traced to their location within Imo on Sunday where they were shot dead during a gun battle with police operatives.

"The six hoodlums who carried out the killings and four other members of their gang were fatally injured.

"The assailants were identified as members of the proscribed IPOB and ESN," the police spokesperson in Imo, Bala Elkana, said in the statement.

"The driver who drove late Ahmed Gulak and a co-victim who survived have all identified the dead body of the IPOB/ESM members positively as their attackers and also identified the three vehicles recovered as those used by the attackers," the statement added.

The police said three AK 47 rifles, one pistol, five AK-47 magazines with 92 rounds of live ammunition and charms were recovered from the suspects.

See police statement below:

IMO STATE POLICE COMMAND

30TH MAY, 2021

POLICE IN IMO HAVE NEUTRALISED THE KILLERS OF AHMED GULAK

*RECOVERED THREE AK47 RIFLES, ONE PISTOL, FIVE AK47 MAGAZINES WITH 92 ROUNDS OF LIVE AMMUNITION

*RECOVERED THREE OUT OF THE FOUR VEHICLES USED IN THE ATTACK

On 30th May, 2021 following a distress received by the Command on the gruesome murder of Ahmed Gulak, Police Special Forces made up of Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Tactical Units from the command were deployed to the scene at Obiangwu Junction at Ngorokpala LGA of Imo state. The teams were given a clear instruction to identify and apprehend the perpetrators of the act with a view of bringing them to justice.

2. Eye witnesses account, especially the account given by the Driver of the vehicle that was conveying Ahmed Gulak to the Airport before the attack, gave a vivid description of the assailants and the vehicles they used in carrying out the attack. The assailants were said to have used a Toyota Camry 2005 model with silver color; Toyota Sienna 1998 Model with golden color; Toyota Hilux with white color; and a Lexus RX 330 with golden Color. (Registration numbers are withheld for security reasons).

--------

READ ALSO: Former adviser to Goodluck Jonathan reportedly shot dead in Owerri

--------

3. Having established the identity of the assailants and the description of the vehicles used in carrying out the attack, the teams further got details of the direction the hoodlums have taken. With further leads, the team was able to establish the location of suspects. The suspects were rounded up at Afor Enyiogugu junction in Aboh-Mbaise Local Government Area. The hoodlums where met distributing onions to locals from a trailer they confiscated. The trailer was loaded with Onions from the Northern region of Nigeria.

4. On sighting the Police, the hoodlums providing security coverage to those sharing the onions opened fire on the Police teams. The Gallant and battle ready Police Officers swiftly returned the fire. The six hoodlums who carried out the killings and four other members of their gang were fatally injured. Three out of the four vehicles used in attacking Gulak were recovered.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

5. Three AK 47 Rifles, one Pistol, five AK 47 magazines with ninety two rounds of live ammunition and criminal charms were recovered. The assailants were identified as members of the proscribed IPOB and ESN. The driver who drove late Ahmed Gulak and a co- victim who survived have all identified the dead body of the IPOB/ESM members positively as their attackers and also identified the three vehicles recovered as those used by the attackers. During the encounter, two of the police armored personnel carriers (APC) were riddled with bullets but survived the gun battle.

6. The Commissioner of Police Imo State, CP Abutu Yaro, commended the gallant effort of the team and admonished them to continue to protect the public space.

SP Bala Elkana, ANIPR,

Police Public Relations Officer,

For Commissioner of Police,

Imo State.