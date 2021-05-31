Nigeria: Gov Yahaya Flags Off Road, School Projects in Gombe

The flagging off of the projects is part of the activities to mark the governor's second year in office.

Gombe State Governor,<a target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/GovernorInuwa"> Inuwa Yahaya,</a> on Saturday, flagged off the construction of a township road and a school in Kumbiya-Kumbiya ward of Gombe Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the flag off was part of activities to mark his 2nd anniversary in office.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr Yahaya vowed to continue to justify the confidence reposed in him and his administration by the electorate.

He said the road network project was part of the phase 6 of Gombe township road project which is in line with his administration's network Eleven-Hundred initiative, targeted at the construction of at least 100Km of roads in each of the 11 LGA's.

The governor also flagged off the construction of Alabura Model Primary/Junior Secondary School in Kumbiya Kumbiya ward named after a renowned educationist in the state, Alabura Kudi, noting that the ward is the only one in the state that has no primary school as such, this is another election campaign promise fulfilled.

A former governor of Gombe State, Danjuma Goje, who performed the official ground breaking, commended Mr Yahaya's outstanding performance and visionary leadership style, calling on the people of the state to continue to give him maximum support.

He described education as the best legacy to bequeath, hailing the governor for moving in that direction.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Usman Kukan-Daka appreciated the governor for bringing such gigantic projects to their area, assuring him of continued support.

Also speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Education, Dauda Zambuk, urged the benefiting community to complement the efforts of the state government by taking ownership and full advantage of the school to enrol their children.

The Chairman, Gombe State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Babaji Babadidi, said when completed, the brand new school will serve as centre of academic excellence not only in Kumbiya- Kumbiya but the state and the country at large.

"It is no longer news that the present administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya is breaking new ground towards repositioning the education sector for better performance.

"This is evident in the establishment of new institutions, renovation, upgrading and remodeling of others, in addition to equipping them with furniture and modern instructional materials," he said