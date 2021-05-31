Rwanda: Macron's Confidence Trips Ingabire's Hatred

opinion

The French President says only the right things during visit

I had just withdrawn from the living room to go and write this. Then I saw her come to our room with a question all over her face that seemed to overflow from the heart. This was my wife Uwase Chantal: Are you not coming to watch news? She asked in a voice beaming with enthusiasm. 'Yes, I am coming to watch news', I replied.

It was 8 PM, the day is yesterday, 27 May 2021, historic, because French President Emmanuel Macron was in town. He came to visit Rwanda, the second French Head of State to do so since 1994. So, she knew I did not want to miss out on the Kinyarwanda bulletin, which understandably consisted seventy percent of the Macron visit, twenty percent the Nyiragongo volcanic eruption effect, and ten percent others.

After the news as we stood around the dining table four of us, each one pouring coffee in our cups, she announced her happiness about what she had witnessed, and I could tell she had been extremely moved. The point she said thrilled her most was where President Macron dismissed the double genocide claims by deniers, many of whom, now scared, live in France.

"For me that is the most important statement from our guest", Uwase said. To this I teasingly told her to go and write about it, and she responded by saying she does not know how. I said, just write it down in the very words you are telling it to us now. And if you find expressing it that way long and rigorous, I went on, simply put it briefly and say, 'Agahuru kabo kahiye'. Or better still, choose politeness and just restate what President Macron said, that "Standing here today, with humility and respect, by your side, I have come to recognize our responsibilities". That marked the end of the inhouse conversation. So, I went back to the room to continue writing this.

Macron Remembers Genocide Victims

Of course, we are all thrilled he came over, President Macron. We appreciate the NDIBUKA word of remembrance, which he rehearsed well and energetically mentioned, repeatedly in a tone oozing warm genuineness. As he leaves Rwanda, we hope he goes with the knowledge that his words touched our hearts at the point where we felt mending taking place inside our souls as he spoke. And when back in Paris, he might want to consider finding a moment, the right moment as he will reflect on the visit, to mention NDIBUKA again. Not to scare deniers, but to remind all who will care to listen that what he said at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, he meant: that the Genocide was one and it was committed against the Tutsi, period.

In thanking France, the Duclert Report is given a place near the center for mention. It was a gigantic step towards this good moment we are in today. Perhaps it was on its basis that France firmly admitted the suffering "inflicted on the Rwandan people by too long valuing silence over the examination of the truth", Macron's words. And to the French President, thank you too for hosting our own President recently, and for immediately following it up with a reciprocal visit. Rwanda is most grateful for your decision to come over to Kigali to celebrate a nice climax of a joint effort to renew bilateral ties grounded in truth. President Kagame expressed confidence it can last, describing his counterpart's words as "something more valuable than an apology - they were the truth."

"Politically and morally, this was an act of tremendous courage... The truth heals... the weight of responsibility has been put back where it belongs: with those who made the decisions. Whether or not there are trials, justice is also rendered by the court of history," President Kagame said in remarks delivered with visible contentment. Most Rwandans will take-it-to-the-bank, this that he said, as they trust their President has a penchant for pronouncing himself only over scenarios that he has proof about. The harmful lot, those whose energies are unfortunately devoted to undoing the good in this, their country too, from foreign capitals will soon have one place of hiding less. The spotlight on them shall increase as their world has shrunk further. They will have themselves to blame if they are still living in the old testament when the helm belonged to Francois - first Mitterrand and later Hollande. They may want to take heed that France and Rwanda have officially renewed their vows for real, doing so in the open.

People with skewed views on Rwanda are losers

Yet there are people who will have seen all these developments from skewed points of view. Ms. Stephanie Wolters is one of them. She is an expert at the South African Institute for International Affairs in Johannesburg. According to her, along with her ilk, they "have accumulated knowledge over the last few years... that shows very clearly that this is not a regime that you want to be praising." Mark her words. "... not a regime that you want to be praising." She is not disputing the fact that Rwanda deserves the praise. Not at all. Her complaint premised on plain bitterness nobody knows basis for, is such that someone of President Macron's profile has taken it up on himself to embrace the Kigali Administration they hate with passion. This is pure vendetta against the country, nothing less. They pay no attention whatsoever to the outstanding development milestones achieved since 1994, simply because of how fiercely they dread the Rwandan leadership. To make matters worse for the Stephanie Wolters, the leading team they hate so much only seems to consolidate in all aspects. It increases their misery - oh dear! And she is not alone.

In The Guardian article written by one Jason Burke where this Stephanie Wolters is quoted, Victoire Ingabire views are also represented. She says normally "President Emmanuel Macron does not hesitate publicly to bluntly castigate dictatorial regimes but keeps silent with regard to the authoritarian and human rights abuses by the Rwandan regime." Ibaze! Now if the normally plain-speaking French President who never minces words does not castigate Rwanda to the liking of the likes of Ingabire Victoire, why would that not be credit to Rwanda? Because it is not like Ingabire thinks President Kagame coerces President Macron into saying only the right things. Instead, his reasons for lauding Rwanda are based on the consistency with which the RPF-led government takes good care of Rwandans. To this end, facts over the last twenty-seven years loudly attest.

In view of lack of a bashing, are we to doubt President Macron's confidence and sense of judgement, or we are to question Ingabire's basis for craving criticism? Munyangire is bad. There is a small group of noisy people who need remake by God's grace. The likes of bitterness-gripped Ingabire Victoire, vendetta-woman Stephanie Wolters, and Michela Wrong who is sleeping in the past and does not want to be disturbed, should rethink. Their fixation with a fast-wearing-out negative position on Rwanda is making them look out of date. They need to shift into engaging positively, otherwise the risk of sinking deeper into oblivion will be brought to bear. As a people we have better things to look forward to.

The author is Head of Corporate Communication University of Rwanda.