Malawi: UN Women Journalists Trained in Gender Responsive Reporting

29 May 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Twenty three (23) journalists have gathered in Salima to attend a one-and-a-half day training workshop on gender responsive reporting and Generation Equality.

The training workshop has been organized by the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality for Women (UN Women) and aims to strengthen the reporters' skills and craft of information sharing, reporting and ultimately contribute to achieving Agenda 2063 as well as the national vision of Malawi 2063.

UN Women Programme Associate (Gender and Governance), George Major Mbewe, said journalists have a critical role in changing attitudes towards women and gender-based stereotypes.

Mbewe challenged the men and women of the pen to eliminate language and images that misrepresent, exclude or offend women and girls in their reporting.

"Women should be involved at all levels of media organisations, including as reporters and decision-makers. But simply having more women in a newsroom is not enough to guarantee gender-sensitive reporting," he said.

In his remarks, the Chief Gender Officer in the Ministry of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Fred Simwaka, said gender responsive reporting is a must.

Hence, Simwaka urged journalists to ensure they are playing by the trick if they are to remain relevant to their audience.

Mzimba-based Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) reporter, Vanani Nyirenda, hailed UN Women for organizing the workshop.

Nyirenda described the training as an eye opener to him.

"I will utilize the skills gained from here to promote women and girls in my reporting," he said.

