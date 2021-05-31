Liberia: Why Joe Boakai

opinion

In the 2017 presidential elections, I supported VP Joseph Boakai, a Kissi man over my own fellow Kru man George Manneh Weah. I have no regrets and will support Mr. Boakai again in 2023 if he wins the CPP ticket. Character and Integrity matter, Mr. Boakai has both.

This time, I will use all my contacts here in America to have my friend and President Joe Biden support Liberia if Joe Boakai wins the 2023 presidential campaign. Both have the the same first name, Joseph and the same initials of JB and both are in their 70s.

Anyway, why do I support Joe Boakai? Weah's CDC mocked him as "Sleeping Joe" and a "Parked Car.." Mr. Boakai listed his UP's accomplishments under President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, diplomatically, econonically and politically.

Can we say the same thing about President Weah, his VP Jewel Taylor who vowed she would not be a "parked car?" Not only is she a parked car, but a junk car whose parts are being extracted to fix other broken down cars.

That a President of Liberia has not been invited to visit the White House under both Republican and a Democratic president of the United States is in itself telling. Why?

Amongst the many political sins the Weah administration has committed is the Mother of Them All: the unforgivable Diplomatic SIN of taking/stealing of money from the Central Bank of Liberia belonging to nine (9) western embassies including the US, Great Britain, France, Germany, Netherlands and others in a first everheard-of policy by the CDC dubbed " we dig one hole to cover another hole," as revealed by then Information Minister Len Eugene Nagbe.

Another unforgivable diplomatic SIN committed by President Weah's regime was the selling of Liberian diplomatic passports to to non-state actors: Islamic Jihadists, international drug cartels and enemies of Israel. Even a reputed and wanted Nigerian drug dealer by the United States was am9ng those who got the coveted diplomatic passport and the post of Consul General and is stillposted in Mexico near the US southern border where South American drug smugglers are active over the years to get their drugs into America.

Remember the gravity of the passport sales drew the attention of then US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he sent an undiplomatic note to President Weah?

Another self-imposed isolationism by the Weah regime are human rights abuses, corruption and the suppression of press freedom.

These problems we foresaw in the 2017 race for which I supported Joseph Boakai and not an untested, politiclly naive George Mannah Weah for the presidency.

In his nearly 50 years in government, Mr. Boakai has challenged anyone to pinpoint acts of corruption by him personally where he took a penny of our money not allocated to him or his office. The challenge still stands.

I started my journalism career in the 1970s at Radio ELWA. The last time I checked, Mr. Boakai still lives in his same house unlike others who have embarked on sprawling real estate empires.

And did you hear Mr. Boakai say if elected president, he will serve just one term? I will love to see a ticket with Joe Boakai as President and self-made millionaire Alex Cummings as Vice President. Just a thought and not a sermon.

Jerry Wehtee Wion

Washington, DC, USA