Tunisia: Running Tunisia Cup - 200 Competitors and 27 Clubs

30 May 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 200 competitors representing 27 teams took part on Sunday in Sidi Mansour, Sfax, in the 1st edition of Running Tunisia Cup, organised under the theme "Back to life."

In the team ranking, the Run in Sfax, Run in Bizerte and Run in Métouia teams finished first, second and third, respectively.

In the half-marathon, the winner was Wajdi Boukhili of the National Guard club who covered the distance in 01:11:18, while for women's, it was Mahbouba Belgacem of the same club who won the race in 01:38:20.

The ten kilometres race for men was won by Nadhem Dhhiber of the national disabled sports team, who clocked 00:34:16, and for women Emna Gamaoun of the Kairouan municipal club, clocking 00:42:51.

Running Tunisia Cup is organised by Sports Med Event's.

