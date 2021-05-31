Sudan Govt, SPLM-N Delegations Adjourn to Consider Draft Agreement

Juba — The mediation in the South Sudan capital of Juba, has adjourned the negotiations between the Sudanese transitional government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North led by Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu) until Monday to provide an opportunity to study and discuss the draft framework agreement submitted by the SPLM, which was handed over by the mediation.

Mediation committee rapporteur Dhieu Mathok announced that the draft framework agreement includes a translation of the Declaration of Principles signed in Juba. He explained that after signing the draft, the southern mediation will develop a new strategy with the aim of reaching comprehensive peace.

The official direct negotiation round between the transitional government and the SPLM, started yesterday at the Crown Hotel in Juba, capital of the Republic of South Sudan, in the presence of the southern mediation team.

Mathok, expressed his hope that this round would be decisive for the two parties to reach a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace.

The government negotiating delegation began yesterday to study the draft framework agreement, as soon as the first direct negotiations sessions ended at the Crown Hotel in Juba.

Khaled Omar, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the official spokesperson for the government delegation, said that "this day represents an important and new phase in the history of Sudan after the glorious December revolution," stressing that "the country is moving forward with rapid steps despite the challenges it is going through".

Amar Amoun, Secretary-General of the Popular Movement and head of the movement's negotiating delegation, affirmed their eagerness to achieve peace and enter the negotiation process with a sincere and strong will for peace and an end to the war and stressed that the importance of this step comes after the signing of the Declaration of Principles Agreement between the two parties last March to achieve peace in Sudan, and never to return to war again.