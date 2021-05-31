Namibia: Futsal Finals Thrill

31 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sheefeni Nikodemus

The Futsal Namibia league finals were decided following exhilarating action at the Windhoek Showgrounds on Saturday.

X-Men won the Open Social category after edging Sport Klub Windhoek 4-3. To reach the final, the nimble X-Men blitzed Windhoek Showgrounds Society 3-0 in the semi-finals, while SKW narrowly beat Patriots 0-1 in their hard-fought semi.

Tura Magic were peerless en-route to winning the women's competition. After seeing off V-Power Angels 5-2 in the semis, they thrashed Rightway Ladies 6-0 in the decider.

In the under-17 category, Athletic Club FA overcame Swallows 6-3 to be crowned champions. The rampant ACFA hammered The Birds by the same scoreline to reach the final, with Swallows also having a field day against Amazing Kids, whom they pummelled 7-0.

Full results:

Semis:

U17: Swallows 7-0 Amazing Kids; ACFA 6-3 The Birds.

Women: Tura Magic 5-2 V-Power Angels; Rightway Ladies 1-0 Ramblers.

Social Open: X-Men 3-0 WSS; Patriots 0-1 SKW.

Finals:

U17: Swallows 3-6 ACFA.

Women: Tura Magic 6-0 Rightway Ladies.

Social: X-Men 4-3 SKW

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Namibia President, First Lady Test Positive for Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.