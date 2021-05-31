Namibia: Futsal Finals Thrill

The Futsal Namibia league finals were decided following exhilarating action at the Windhoek Showgrounds on Saturday.

X-Men won the Open Social category after edging Sport Klub Windhoek 4-3. To reach the final, the nimble X-Men blitzed Windhoek Showgrounds Society 3-0 in the semi-finals, while SKW narrowly beat Patriots 0-1 in their hard-fought semi.

Tura Magic were peerless en-route to winning the women's competition. After seeing off V-Power Angels 5-2 in the semis, they thrashed Rightway Ladies 6-0 in the decider.

In the under-17 category, Athletic Club FA overcame Swallows 6-3 to be crowned champions. The rampant ACFA hammered The Birds by the same scoreline to reach the final, with Swallows also having a field day against Amazing Kids, whom they pummelled 7-0.

Full results:

Semis:

U17: Swallows 7-0 Amazing Kids; ACFA 6-3 The Birds.

Women: Tura Magic 5-2 V-Power Angels; Rightway Ladies 1-0 Ramblers.

Social Open: X-Men 3-0 WSS; Patriots 0-1 SKW.

Finals:

U17: Swallows 3-6 ACFA.

Women: Tura Magic 6-0 Rightway Ladies.

Social: X-Men 4-3 SKW