Algeria Stands in 'Full' Solidarity With Libyan People, Asserts FM

ALGIERS-Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum on Sunday reaffirmed Algeria's "full" solidarity with the brotherly Libyan people in their efforts to overcome the crisis and restore peace in the country.

"The renewed brotherly meeting with my Libyan counterpart focused on issues related to our privileged bilateral ties and the ways to raise them to both peoples' expectations," said the Algerian top diplomat.

"I discussed with Mrs Al Mangoush regional and international issues of common interest under the tradition of communication and coordination. I am greatly satisfied with the common willingness to give a new impetus to these ties, as evidenced yesterday in the economic field and today in the political one," he continued.

Boukadoum welcomed "the age-old relations of brotherhood and neighbourliness that enshrined the values of understanding and solidarity in all circumstances as a permanent feature of our bilateral ties."

The FM recalled the solidarity shown by the brotherly Libyan people with Algeria during the Liberation War.