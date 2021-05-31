Botswana: Fight Against Corruption Will Continue - Tsogwane

Xere — Vice President Slumber Tsogwane has reiterated government's determination to redouble efforts in the fight against corruption.

Mr Tsogwane, who was addressing Xere leadership on Friday, expressed concern that corruption suspects were in most cases acquitted.

However, he said the fight against corruption would continue even if those implicated continued to walk free.

Stating that some had made corruption organisational culture, Mr Tsogwane said government must take action and dismiss the culprits.

People must lead by example and uphold good organisational values, he said.

Mr Tsogwane said the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Board (PPADB) Act would be reviewed to address among others the issue of abandoned projects.

Some projects remained stagnant for years because officers were hesitant to terminate the contracts, said Mr Tsogwane.

If a company failed to complete a project, the contract should be terminated, he stated.

Mr Tsogwane said government would start implementing zero based budgeting to ensure efficient spending.

He said vacancies that were budgeted for but never filled led to misuse of government funds.

The vice president advised public officers against excluding Batswana in the awarding of tenders and issuing of trading licenses, saying an inclusive economy could help reduce income disparity.

On other issues, Mr Tsogwane advised Xere Development Trust to continue with plans for a cultural village project inside Central Kalahari Game Reserve (CKGR), explaining that allocation of sites within the park for tourism purposes could be considered.

The only challenge inside CKGR was lack of water, he said.

Mr Tsogwane was responding to the Village Development Committee (VDC) chairperson, Mr Tshamikiso Kaingotla's complaint that the trust was not allowed to build the cultural village inside the park.

The park, he argued, was the only place that could be used to showcase their culture.

Mr Kaingotla also requested an update on the village borehole pipeline as well as water network expansion.

Senior assistant council secretary, Mr Christopher Maramba said Debswana had pledged to finance the pipeline project to the tune of P330 000.

Source : BOPA