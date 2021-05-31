Botswana: Fight Against Corruption Will Continue - Tsogwane

30 May 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Thandy Tebogo

Xere — Vice President Slumber Tsogwane has reiterated government's determination to redouble efforts in the fight against corruption.

Mr Tsogwane, who was addressing Xere leadership on Friday, expressed concern that corruption suspects were in most cases acquitted.

However, he said the fight against corruption would continue even if those implicated continued to walk free.

Stating that some had made corruption organisational culture, Mr Tsogwane said government must take action and dismiss the culprits.

People must lead by example and uphold good organisational values, he said.

Mr Tsogwane said the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Board (PPADB) Act would be reviewed to address among others the issue of abandoned projects.

Some projects remained stagnant for years because officers were hesitant to terminate the contracts, said Mr Tsogwane.

If a company failed to complete a project, the contract should be terminated, he stated.

Mr Tsogwane said government would start implementing zero based budgeting to ensure efficient spending.

He said vacancies that were budgeted for but never filled led to misuse of government funds.

The vice president advised public officers against excluding Batswana in the awarding of tenders and issuing of trading licenses, saying an inclusive economy could help reduce income disparity.

On other issues, Mr Tsogwane advised Xere Development Trust to continue with plans for a cultural village project inside Central Kalahari Game Reserve (CKGR), explaining that allocation of sites within the park for tourism purposes could be considered.

The only challenge inside CKGR was lack of water, he said.

Mr Tsogwane was responding to the Village Development Committee (VDC) chairperson, Mr Tshamikiso Kaingotla's complaint that the trust was not allowed to build the cultural village inside the park.

The park, he argued, was the only place that could be used to showcase their culture.

Mr Kaingotla also requested an update on the village borehole pipeline as well as water network expansion.

Senior assistant council secretary, Mr Christopher Maramba said Debswana had pledged to finance the pipeline project to the tune of P330 000.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Namibia President, First Lady Test Positive for Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.