Botswana: Bosija Joins Sundowns

Gaborone — Women national team and Bloemfontein Ladies Football Club player, Sedilame Bosija, has signed a two-year contract with Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies FC of South Africa.

Speaking during an interview on Thursday, national team coach, Gaoletlhoo Nkutlwisang, said Bosija's signing with Sundowns was a plus to national squad because it would increase a number of players with international experience.

"From a national team perspective, when we have a pool of players that play in top international leagues, the level of our competitiveness also goes up", she said.

Nkutlwisang said the goalkeeper's move would also bring attention to other Botswana players.

Some teams in Zambia were already enquiring about other players in the squad, adding that this would be up to Botswana clubs to sign deals.

She added that Bosija had shown growth as a player and had elevated from local women league to compete in a high-class league.

Nkutlwisang shared her insights into having many national team players playing in international leagues saying this would solidiy advancement of the national team even further.

She expressed delight on Bosija's move, further stating that her new club would also be playing in the women championship with the possibility of a podium finish.

She noted such would also expose her to many scouts, thus increasing her chances of an overseas move.

Nkutlwisang said she coached Bosija during her stay with Township Rollers, adding that during the time she had shown her interest to grow bigger in sport.

For her part, the 23-year-old goalkeeper said said since moving to South Africa, she had grown as a player because of the league's competitiveness, adding that such also allowed her to learn new skills every day.

"The league is competitive, the clubs have good facilities too", Bosija said.

She also stated that international scouts had already started paying attention to Botswana players after their good display of football at the last COSAFA tournament.

As she bid her former club farewell, Tutume-born keeper thanked management, players and technical staff of Bloemfontein Celtics for giving her an opportunity to represent them.

"I had made a family with Bloemfontein Celtics and it wasn't easy to leave, but I would like to thank the Siwelele family for an opportunity they gave me over time", she said.

Bosija added that she did not take the opportunity they had given her for granted since it contributed to her success.

On other issues, Nkutlwisang said one of the players on trial in Zambian side, Lusaka Dynamos ladies team, Lone Gaofetoge stood a good chance to join the side.

She added that Gaofetoge was still a young player and managers preferred young players because they would have more time to play for their team.

Source : BOPA