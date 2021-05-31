Sudan: French Couronnes Public Library Displays Sudanese Novels for Reading

Paris, France — The French Couronnes public library has decided to display five Sudanese novels as part of its reading proposals.

Couronnes is one of Paris's public libraries with interest in Arabic literature.

According to the state-run Sudan News Agency (SUNA), the proposed Sudanese novels are: Almutarjima (the translator) written by Leila Aboulela, Juz Moulim Min Hikaya (a painful part of a tale), by Amir Taj Alsir, Samahani, by Abdelaziz Baraka Sakin, Alkhareef Yati Maa Safaa (autumn comes with Safaa) by Amed Almak, and Sanaa- Alqahira-Alkhartoum (Sana'a-Cairo-Khartoum) by Tasneem Taha.

Leila Aboulela is a Sudanese writer resident in Scotland. She is winner of several literary awards. Her writings were translated into several languages.

Her novel The Translator was a New York Times 100 Notable Book of the Year.

It is her first novel, published in 1999. The Translator is a story about a young Muslim Sudanese widow living in Scotland without her son, and her blooming relationship with a secular Scottish Middle Eastern scholar. The novel focuses on issues of faith, cross-cultural romance, and the modernization of Sudan.

Ameer Taj Alsir was born in Sudan in 1960. He is a doctor of internal medicine in the Gulf state of Qatar.

He has published 24 books in fiction, biography and poetry. His novel The Larvae Hunter was shortlisted in 2010 for The International Prize for Arabic Fiction (IPAF). It was translated into English and Italian. His novel (366) was among the winning novels of the Qatar-sponsored Qatara prize for Arabic novel in 2015.

His novel 'Juz Moulim Min Hikaya (a painful part of a tale) is the last of his novels. It narrates the life and psychology of a killer in a mix of realism and fantasy.

Abdelaziz Baraka Sakin was born in 1963 in Sudan. He now lives in the Netherlands. His novels were banned and confiscated in Sudan during the defunct regime. But his creativity and the themes embodied in his fiction had won him wide publicity. He had won several regional and international literary awards. His novels were translated into several languages.

His novel The Jungo, Stakes of The Earth had in 2020 won the Arabic Literature Prize, granted by the Paris -based The Arab World Institute in collaboration with the Jean-Luc Lagardère Foundation and amounts to 10,000 Euros. This novel had previously won the Tayeb Salih novel prize in 2009. After that it was banned in Sudan.

In 2013 the High Artistic Institute in the city of Salvden in Salsbur, Austria, decided to include the German version of Sakin's novel Mukhayyilat Alkhandarees (the liquor imagination) in its curriculum.

The French education ministry has also decided to include his novel The Messeih of Darfur in the universities study program for 2022-2023.

The word Samahani after which the 330-page novel was named means pardon in Swahili, the language of East Africa, particularly in the area of Unguja (Tanzania) where the episode takes place. It tells about serfdom, its atrocities and the struggle against tyranny.

Ahmed Almak is a Sudanese novelist born in 1967 and now resident in the Netherlands. He has written several novels and in all of them he speaks about freedom, the human suffering, the problems and preoccupations of the Arab human being, in particular the Sudanese who had been enmeshed for a long time in civil wars, military coups and despotic regimes.

His novel "autumn comes with Safaa" is a criticism of the political situation, military rule, abuse of power, mismanagement and absence of freedom and democracy.

Writer Tasneem Taha lives in Paris. Her novel Sana'a-Cairo-Khartoum was published by the Egyptian-Sudanese-Emirati Publishers and Distributers after it won the first prize in the contest Ghilman Aladab (young writers). It is a social-romantic novel dealing with pressures, tales of war and revolutions, love, marriage, traditions and heritage.