Namibia: Rehoboth's Revival Continues

REHOBOTH moved up to fourth place on the log after an emphatic 42-21 victory against United, who drop down to the bottom of the log.

In other rugby Premier League matches over the weekend, Unam maintained their unbeaten streak with a 29-8 victory against Kudus in Walvis Bay, while Reho Falcon got their first victory of the season, beating Wanderers 31-22 in Rehoboth, while Grootfontein beat Western Suburbs 28-27 after scoring the winning try four minutes into injury time.

At Trustco United Park, the defending champions' woes continued as they suffered their third defeat of the season against an inspired Rehoboth side, who took the game to United from the start.

Rehoboth fly half Henrique Olivier opened the scoring with a third minute penalty, but United got the first touchdown when wing Stefan Louw went over after eighthman Dean Blom broke blind from a scrum, and with fullback Nazume Swartz adding the conversion they went 7-3 ahead.

Rehoboth, however, immediately struck back with a try by fullback Xavier van Wyk from a quick backline attack, and when eighthman Cameron McNab went over from a maul they went 13-7 ahead.

United tried hard to get back into the game, but handling errors let them down and Rehoboth stretched their lead to 20-7 when scrum half Gurtley Beukes went over from a quick tap penalty, with Van Wyk adding the conversion.

Rehoboth maintained the pressure after the break with flanker Boris Majiedt going over from a scrum, and when fullback Van Wyk went over for his second try after a great backline incursion by substitute Jeandre Loubser, they had taken a commanding 30-7 lead.

United fly half Hanreco van Zyl reduced the gap when he cut through Rehoboth's backline for a try, but Rehoboth once again stretched their lead when the speedy Loubser cut through the backline for a try and with Olivier converting they went 37-14 ahead.

In the closing stages United substitute prop Jason Benade scored a belated try, converted by Swartz, but Rehoboth had the final say when Jeandre Cloete went over in the corner.

The victory moves Rehoboth up to fourth position on the log on 15 points, while the defending champions United now drop to the bottom of the log on five points.

Unam remained at the top of the log on 25 points after easing to a 29-8 victory at the Jan Wilkens Stadium in Walvis Bay.

Unam scored five tries, with left wing Shareave Titus touching down twice, and centre Darryl Wellmann, lock Simon Haitembu and hooker Shaun van Wyk once each, while fullback Lorenzo Louis added two conversions.

For Kudus, centre Justin Newman scored a try and fly half Aurelio Plato a penalty.

At Grootfontein, the home side scored a last gasp try, four minutes into injury time by substitute lock Muniovita Kasiringua to pull off a dramatic 28-27 victory against Western Suburbs.

Grootfontein scored four tries in total, with fly half Siegfried Potgieter touching down twice, and substitute back Christopher Deck one, while Potgieter added three conversions and centre Louis Grobbelaar one.

The victory moves them up to second position on the log on 18 points, seven behind the leaders Unam, while Suburbs drop down to fifth position on 12 points.

Reho Falcon, meanwhile, moved off the foot of the table with their first victory of the season in Rehoboth.

They beat Wanderers 31-22, and although they were outscored by four tries to three, the accurate boot of their fly half Leegan Moos made the difference. He contributed four penalties and two conversions for a personal tally of 16 points, while fullback Curtley Scheepers scored two tries and right wing Anthony Brandt, one.

For Wanderers, right wing Warren Ludwig scored two tries, and centre Bernadus Hugo and hooker Stefan Hattingh one each, while fly half Jacques Theron added one conversion.

Wanderers now drop down to third position on 17 points, while Falcons move off the foot of the table up to seventh place on six points.