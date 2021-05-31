Tunisia: Arab Cup U-20 - Tunisia in Group D

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian U-20 team will play the first round of the Arab Cup U-20 scheduled for June 20-July 6, in group D alongside Yemen, Saudi Arabia and another team to be announced later, according to the draw made Saturday. Here is the composition of the groups:
Group A: Egypt, Niger, Mauritania, Algeria
Group B: Morocco, Tajikistan, Emirates, Djibouti
Group C: Senegal, Lebanon, Iraq, Comoros
Group D: Tunisia, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, team to be announced later.
The opening game will pit Egypt against Niger on June 20.