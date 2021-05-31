Zimbabwe: Inefficient Green Machine

Senior Sports Reporter

CAPS United . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

Harare City . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .(0) 1

CAPS United coach Darlington Dodo yesterday bemoaned his team's over-reliance on newboy Ishmael Wadi after the Harare giants failed to utilise their scoring opportunities in the drawn Chibuku Super Cup game against Harare City at the National Sports Stadium.

Wadi came to the rescue of the Green Machine yesterday with a 73rd minute goal after William Manondo had given the Sunshine Boys a deserved lead with a well-taken effort in the 57th minute.

After all, it appeared the share of the spoils was the fairest result after both teams had put up polished performances, with the exception of the failure to convert the scoring opportunities they created.

Amid the gloom, Wadi, who scored a brace when CAPS United salvaged a point in the 2-2 draw against Yadah last weekend, showed his instincts again with a powerful header that beat goalkeeper Maxwell Nyamupangedengu, after the Green Machine had found themselves trailing again.

However, two draws in two games appear not good enough for CAPS United, especially a day after their biggest rivals Dynamos had bounced back from their opening match woes by pummelling Yadah 4-0 in the Group One match played on Saturday.

"I think we started well in terms of attitude and character," said Dodo.

"We responded to whatever Harare City threw at us. We also had moments when we could have punished them as quickly as possible.

"Unfortunately, we seem to be missing some glaring chances and some one on one situations which we were supposed to bury to make life easy for ourselves.

"If we can convert those chances that we are creating, I am sure we will be able to collect maximum points because we are creating the chances. Last week we created so many chances, we did the same today but could not capitalise.

"That is one area that we are seriously working on because it's not only Ishmael Wadi who is supposed to score goals for the team. Almost everybody playing upfront should come in handy.

"I am happy that Wadi is doing his job, carrying the team where necessary, which is good for us," said Dodo.

Harare City dominated the early exchanges and to their credit they did not look like a team that was embroiled in problems during the midweek, when they lost considerable time for preparation because of industrial action by their players.

The Sunshine Boys, who are now under the tutelage of CAPS United legend, Lloyd Chitembwe, had two penalty appeals turned down and a goal disallowed for off-side after bombarding the Green Machine goal inside the first 10 minutes.

The City players felt hard done when referee Pedzisai Chadya waved play on after CAPS United defender Munyaradzi Diro Nyenye had clattered into Dinoleen Masukuta inside the box.

Harare City were more effective from the right where Emmanuel Mandiranga sent in a couple of crosses early on. Then Masukuta had a goal disallowed for off-side from another sweeping move from the right flank.

Harare City players made another huge appeal again when Mandiranga was involved in a tussle with the goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga but the referee was unmoved.

Makepekepe did most of the defending earlier on but they managed to soak up the early pressure and turned the game as the first half wore on.

Midfielder Blessing Sarupinda's booming long-range shot went just wide before Thulani Joseph misdirected his effort from close-range after a cut back from Ishmael Wadi at the byline.

Makepekepe had a series of attacks and Tinashe Balakasi could have done better but he took long to pull the trigger after dulldozing his way through the middle.

The game was balanced at the restart but former CAPS United forward Clive Rupiya displayed some individual brilliance inside the box and squared the ball to Manondo, who tapped the ball home from close range to thrust Harare City into the lead.

CAPS United, however, were relentless in their pursuit of the equaliser and were rewarded in the 73rd minute when Wadi headed home unattended on the blind side.

Dodo's double substitution paid off after the two men -- Tatenda Tumba and Gwara -- combined well in the midfield to set up the goal.

Gwara delivered a pin-point cross and Wadi made no mistake from close-range.

CAPS United seized the momentum after getting the goal and Nyamupangedengu was forced to pull a fine save to deny Ronald Chitiyo in the 76th minute. The diminutive attacking midfielder fired a first time shot inside the box after receiving a pass from Wadi.

Both teams are now on two points each in Group One after they had also featured in draws in the opening round. Dynamos lead the group with four points following their big win over Yadah on Saturday.

Harare City coach Chitembwe was impressed by his team's performance, despite letting their lead slip.

"In terms of performance, this was a credible and decent game. But there is still room for us to improve in certain aspects of the game," said Chitembwe.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I thought our transitions were not as good as we expect them to be. We were a bit slower, especially with our recovery runs but generally our ball retention was good.

"We could find the angles that easy, the distances were perfect, the passing was very good. I thought we had a very good control of the match.

"In any case I am very happy with the performance. We are talking of a team that had three days away from training and for them to perform the way they did, I think it's quite commendable.

"Imagine if they had trained three-four-five days, having the right mindset, I am sure we could have done much better in terms of performances and results. But first things first, I thought the application by the boys was out of this world," said Chitembwe.

Teams

CAPS United: T. Mateyaunga, C. Mavhurume, M. Nyenye, T. Tafa, M. Kunyarimwe (B. Mpofu, 46th minute), E. Karembo, B. Sarupinda, R. Chitiyo (R. Hachiro, 88th minute), I. Wadiv(A. Tavarwisa, 90th minute), T. Balakasi (J. Gwara, 66th minute), J. Thulani (T. Tumba, 66th minute)

Harare City: M. Nyamupangedengu, B. Musaka, Z. Bizeki, M. Machazane, I. Zambezi, H. Chapusha, T. Tavengwa, W. Manondo, D. Masukuta (K. Musharu, 81st minute), C. Rupiya, E. Mandiranga (V. Ndaba, 90th minute)