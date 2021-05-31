Zimbabwe: Tenax Outshine Manica Diamonds

The Herald (Harare)
By Moffat Mungazi in Mutare

Tenax . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 2

Manica Diamonds . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1

PREMIERSHIP football debutants Tenax held their nerve to overpower cross-town rivals Manica Diamonds and breathe life into their Chibuku Super Cup campaign in an entertaining encounter at Sakubva yesterday.

This was a historic occasion as it marked the first ever top-flight Mutare Derby. Three well-executed goals and a wasted penalty kick spiced up the fixture.

Evergreen Tenax talisman Farai Mugumwa was the star of the show as his first half brace inspired the prison wardens to victory. He opened his account after 13 minutes, getting to the end of some fine work by Takunda Mapara on the right flank.

The Gem Boys swiftly responded but were denied by the woodwork. Their relentless attacks were duly rewarded in the 38th minute, with Talent Chamboko restoring parity.

Mugumwa came back to haunt the opponents' rearguard when he completed his double deep into optional time of the first-half following a superb solo run for his third strike in the competition.

Tenax coach Shadreck "Father" Mugurasave was delighted by his troops' display.

"This was a derby and I am happy we came to the party. The boys displayed good team spirit to come out tops. Our performance was on point and it carried the day for us. Credit goes to everyone who played today, although our scorer and goalkeeper's contributions made the difference. We are still a young team but are progressing very well," said Mugurasave.

Kudakwashe Gurure and Marshall Mudewe took turns to miss good chances as Manica Diamonds chased the elusive equaliser, with the latter failing to bury his effort in yawning nets.

Timire Mamvura added to the Gem Boys' woes five minutes from full-time when he his spot kick was smothered to safety by Tenax shotstopper Simbarashi Nkosi who kept his side in the game with crucial saves.

Manica Diamonds gaffer Johannes "Dutch Mentor" Nhumwa rued the missed chances which consigned his charges to their second defeat in as many games.

"We got punished for failing to take our chances and it was a disappointing result. Our application was just bad and we cannot win games playing this way. We will continue working hard to pick up form and recover from this bad patch," said Nhumwa.

