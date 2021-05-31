Zimbabwe: It Even Get Better for Ngezi Platinum

Ngezi Platinum . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .(3) 3

Whawha. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .0

EVEN when Denver Mukamba goes on leave, Ngezi Platinum is never short of heroes.

Lots of them too.

Not to say that the 2012 Soccer Star of the Year didn't play well in this second round of the Chibuku Super Cup at Mandava yesterday.

He actually delivered an assist for Valentine Kadonzvo's second goal four minutes from the break.

And he was also part of the process that manufactured Ngezi's second goal that was scored by Wellington Taderera.

But, just like was the case in their opening match, a 3-1 win over Triangle, the day belonged to yet another debutant, Kadonzvo.

After missing the opener against Triangle due to registration issues, Kadonzvo was thrown into the fray yesterday, taking the place of Nyasha Chintuli in the only change made by coach Rodwell Dhlakama from last weekend's team.

And the former Dynamos and Chicken Inn winger didn't disappoint.

He notched his first goal with barely six minutes on the clock before wrapping the game moments before the break with an easy tap in after being fed by Mukamba.

Midfielder Wellington Taderera scored the other goal, a fortituous rickochet from a goal-line scramble.

Although Whawha, who looked organised, especially in the opening stages, managed to force a clean sheet in the second half, Dhlakama was a happy man.

And deservingly so, with the depth he has at his disposal.

Kadonzvo, played on the right flank in an effectively implemented 4-3-3 shape with the impressive Taderera playing at the centre of the attack while Mukamba occupied the left flank.

The improving Anelka Chivandire played the No. 10 with aplomb while Marvellous Mukumba was the box-to-box man.

Devon Chafa provided the shield for the back four of Keith Murera, who played the game of his life, captain Qadr Amini, Polite Moyo and Gerald Takwara.

With Chafa out-of-sorts, especially in the second half where Whawha were asking the rest of the questions, Dhlakama had a plan.

He moved the versatile Takwara to the anchor role while Chafa's replacement Ariel Makopa moved to partner Moyo at the heart of defence.

It's the kind of depth that can win teams trophies but we have to remember that they were only playing Whawha.

Still smarting from a 0-6 humbling by FC Platinum in their opening game, the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service side, looked very much disjointed and save for captain Edmore Muzanenamo and King Nasama's tame goal efforts, they hardly threatened Nelson Chadya in goal for Ngezi.

Their strike-force never looked like they were on a mission to win this one.

Each time winger Evidence Mawanda and forward Albert Matewu had possession, they could only form a negative pass.

Even their coach Luke Jukulile acknowleged his team is not yet up there.

"We played badly in the first half, resulting in the goals we conceded," he said.

"But, we tried to come back into the game in the second half but we failed to apply the bite.

"We are slowly coming up there and I hope we keep on improving in all areas."

Ngezi sit on second place behind FC Platinum on goal difference after two games and the decider on who finishes top will feature the two this Thursday.

Teams

Ngezi Platinum: Nelson Chadya, Devon Chafa (Ariel Makopa 74th min)Denver Mukamba, Polite Moyo, Gerald Takwara, Qadr Amini, Wellington Taderera (Junior Zindoga), Anelka Chivandire (Nigel Makumbe 58th min) Marvellous Mukumba, Keith Murera, Valentine Kadonzvo (Nyasha Chintuli 58th min)

Whawha: Simon Nyama (Terrence Chiku 60th min), Roy Useni, Terrence Daka, Justin Gadzani (Admiral Matope 77th min) Ronwell Matutu, Leonard Jani, Evidence Mawanda (Nicholas Tshuma 70th min) Edmore Muzanenamo, Albert Matewu (Donald Madzinga 60th min), King Nasama, Xolani Ncube