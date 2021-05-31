Zimbabwe: Shava Mourns Dedicated Diplomat

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava, has sent a message of condolence to the family of Ambassador Edwin George Mandaza, Zimbabwe's former representative to Algeria.

Ambassador Mandaza died at West End Hospital in Harare on May 18. In a statement that was released Friday, which was signed by the ministry's Permanent Secretary Ambassador James Manzou, Ambassador Shava said he "deeply regrets the untimely" passing on of Ambassador Mandaza, who was described as a career diplomat who was hardworking.

"He was a hardworking diplomat known for his dedication to duty, diligence as well as loyal to the Government of Zimbabwe," he said. "He served the Ministry well both at head office and abroad.

"During his illustrious career, Ambassador Mandaza steadfastly defended the interests of the nation and fostered beneficial socio-political relation between Zimbabwe and various countries where he served as a diplomat.

"The country has been robbed of a dedicated and astute diplomat whose works will live on. Ambassador Mandaza was endowed with humility and modest tenets that earned him respect among fellow workmates and acquaintances during his time of service.

"He will be sorely missed by all those touched by his illustrious life. His demise is not only a loss to his family, friends and relatives but also to the Ministry where his devotion to duty and leadership left an indelible mark.

"As the family mourns its dearly departed, we pray that the Almighty gives them much needed strength and courage during this very sad period in their lives."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Born on December 31, 1947 in Goromonzi district, Ambassador Mandaza learnt at Besa Primary School from 1955 to 1962 before proceeding St Ignatious College for his ZJC to Advanced Level studies from 1963 to 1968.

He then enrolled with the University of Zimbabwe where he attained a Bachelor of Arts Degree (French) with History as a subsidiary in 1973.

Between 1973 and 1980, Ambassador Mandaza was actively involved in the liberation struggle, supporting freedom fighters from his base in Botswana following his banishment by the settler regime.

He joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a senior administrative officer in 1981 and rose through the ranks to become an ambassador in 2014.

He retired from service on September 3, 2019.

Abroad, he served as Counsellor at the Zimbabwean Embassy in France (1983-1988) and in Namibia (1990-1995), and became Acting Consul General, Zimbabwe Consulate in South Africa (1995-1999).

He also served as Deputy Ambassador and Head of Chancery at the Zimbabwean Embassy in the United Kingdom (2006-2011).

Ambassador Mandaza was then appointed and served as Ambassador at the Zimbabwean Embassy in Algeria (2014 -2019.)He is is survived by his wife, a son and grandchildren.