Zimbabwe: Zpc Kariba, Herentals Frustrated

ZPC Kariba . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Herentals . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

ZPC Kariba and Herentals were left frustrated yesterday after they failed to pick up maximum points for the second consecutive Chibuku Super Cup football match at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

However, yesterday's scenario was made worse as none of them could score.

The result leaves Herentals at the bottom of Group A with a point earned against Dynamos last weekend followed by the Kariba side.

Dynamos took charge of Group A on Saturday following their impressive 4-0 victory over Yadah.

However, Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva says scoring is becoming the Achilles Heels for his side, and should quickly rectify it.

"It was a very difficult game for us. We are failing to get it right in front of goal, this is what we need, but defending, we are getting it right. It's a bit frustrating because we are in a competition that needs points. We are still on the same level like the previous game, but we are hopeful that we will collect points," he said.

Despite the two draws, Mutiwekuziva believes they are still with a chance in the Chibuku Super Cup, where the top two teams in each group advance to the next round after the round-robin matches.

"We are still in with a chance regardless of the draw we got today," he said.

The Students missed a few chances in the first period with the ageless Innocent Benza, who at 49-years-old is making a mockery of local football, missing a perfect chance to connect into the back of the nets.

ZPC Kariba coach Godfrey Tamirepi believes last weekend's 1-1 draw against Harare City mistake affected their rhythm in this game where they did not come to the party.

"We had actually had a slow start in today's game and our biggest enemy was complacency. I would like to believe that it was an issue of doing very well against Harare City, I think that game we played had a bearing in today's (yesterday's) game," said Tamirepi.

Tamirepi says they are going back to the drawing board.

"Our opposition created some few good chances which were clear cut chances but all the same they missed and we survived, come second half, I think we were a much better side and created clear-cut chances in the second half but we were complacent and missed the chances, if we had managed to bury the chances we created it would have been a different story.

"We really need to go an extra mile, we came into this game wanting to get three points unfortunately we got one, and moving forward, we need to go back to the drawing board, and make work much on the finishing side, we have done well defensively," said Tamirepi.

Teams

ZPC Kariba: T. Hove. S. Nyabinde, M. Mekiwa, C. Mujuru. B. Mutukure, B. Juru (K. Nyamupfukudza 41st minute), M. Demera, C. Muleya, V. Kawe, J. Sibanda, P. Chiramba (S. Makawa 40th minute).

Herentals: F. Kuchineyi, W. Chimbetu, G. Chinobva, P. Mupapa, P. Chota, Brighton Majarira, C. Zimhondi (T. Jim 56th minute), F. Mupapa, T. Benza (Blessing Majarira 63rd minute), K. Dhlamini (C. Lumbulani 53rd minute), I. Benza (T. Chitukutuku 53rd minute).