Zimbabwe: Olympics Qualification Getting Tougher

31 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

Senior Sports Reporter

AS the qualification period to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is closing in, it appears time is running out for most local athletes that are seeking to make the qualifying standards for the Games.

Zimbabwe has one qualification so far, in rowing, where they secured a spot in the men's single sculls.

The country has also benefited from the universality system in swimming, where they got two slots at the forthcoming Games.

Other sport codes still chasing qualification include athletics and rugby.

The national rugby sevens side, the Cheetahs, are set to battle it out at the upcoming World Rugby Sevens Repechage in Monaco, in a few weeks' time for the last spot at the Games.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been highlighted as the major challenge, limiting qualifying competitions. However, there is need to look at other factors that may be contributing to the situation the country is facing.

Veteran sports administrator, Robert Mutsauki, acknowledged the effects the pandemic has had but pointed out other factors limiting athletes from achieving qualification.

"When the opportunity for qualification came, many athletes were not ready to take advantage of it as their preparations had been disrupted and they were in no condition to produce the required performances (qualifying standards).

"The challenge faced by the athletes was compounded by the fact that the stipulated qualifying standards for the Olympic Games were raised considerably so performances, which would have taken athletes to the Olympics in the past are just not good enough.

"A good example would be the good times posted by two of our marathon runners in Italy recently when they ended up being so near and yet so far.

"The qualifying standards will continue to be raised in order to manage the number of athletes participating in the Olympic Games as determined by the IOC. So our athletes just have to pull up their socks, so to say, and keep improving their performances to become or remain competitive," said Mutsauki.

Other countries have managed to do well even after being equally impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, with their athletes making the grades in different sport codes including neighbours South Africa, Zambia and Botswana.

"In my view one of the main reasons why we are struggling to qualify for the Olympic Games is the lack of world class athletes among our ranks. World class athletes from other countries have been qualifying despite the Covid pandemic and its impact, including, for example, those who participated in the Italy marathon and performed better than our athletes.

