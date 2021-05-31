Egypt Getting Ready for Ironman 70.3 Championship - - Minister

Egypt is bracing for yet another international sports tournament later in 2021 - this time its Ironman 70.3 World Championship and it will be taking place in the Red Sea city of Hurghada.

Slated for November 9-19, Ironman will be held in Egypt after a successful 2021 Men's Handball World Championship hosted by the Arab country early on in the year. Indeed, Egypt dazzled the world with its organizational skills in hosting the handball tournament in January, said Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhy on Sunday 30/5/2021.

Egypt has become a leading country in hosting such international sports events, said a proud Sobhy on the sidelines of a press conference to follow up preparations for the upcoming championship in Egypt.

Sobhy was accompanied by Transport Minister Kamel el Wazir and they both listened to a detailed review of Ironman 70.3.

The sports minister said he is happy that Egypt will organize this championship, believing that it would be a good chance to activate sports tourism, especially that the tournament will be held in the Red Sea city of Hurghada.

Minister Wazir talked about coordination between his Transport Ministry and the Ministry of Sports to upgrade the efficiency of roads in Hurghada to serve residents and visitors of the Red Sea city and surrounding areas.

An Ironman 70.3, also known as a Half Ironman, is one of a series of long-distance triathlon races organized by the World Triathlon Corporation. The "70.3" refers to the total distance in miles covered in the race, consisting of a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride, and a 13.1-mile run.