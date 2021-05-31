Egypt: Environment Min. - Egypt Keen On Promoting UN Biodiversity Mechanism

Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad stressed Egypt's support for all United Nations initiatives for protecting biodiversity within the framework of the Sustainable Development Goals.

She made the remarks in a speech - delivered on her behalf by Fouad's Adviser Hamdallah Zidan - during a virtual gathering on supporting the UN mechanism for biodiversity protection.

Fouad said achieving the sustainable development goals requires cooperation among all countries to bolster development efforts, while taking into consideration protecting the planet.

Fouad noted that the coronavirus pandemic should be a turning point for countries to take drastic measures to protect biodiversity and restore balance to the environmental system.