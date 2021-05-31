Egypt: Environment Min. - Egypt Keen On Promoting UN Biodiversity Mechanism

30 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad stressed Egypt's support for all United Nations initiatives for protecting biodiversity within the framework of the Sustainable Development Goals.

She made the remarks in a speech - delivered on her behalf by Fouad's Adviser Hamdallah Zidan - during a virtual gathering on supporting the UN mechanism for biodiversity protection.

Fouad said achieving the sustainable development goals requires cooperation among all countries to bolster development efforts, while taking into consideration protecting the planet.

Fouad noted that the coronavirus pandemic should be a turning point for countries to take drastic measures to protect biodiversity and restore balance to the environmental system.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.