Egypt: Cairo Univ., John Garang Univ. Sign MOU in Scientific Research, Training Domains

Cairo University and South Sudan's John Garang University (JGU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Sunday 30/5/2021 in the scientific research, education and training domains.

The agreement was signed during a meeting between Cairo University President Mohamed Elkhosht and JGU President Abraham Matoc Dal.

The two sides agreed on setting up a number of ventures in fields of joint interest, along with carrying out scientific cooperation and training programs to serve Egyptian and Sudanese students.