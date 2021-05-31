Egypt: Cairo Univ., John Garang Univ. Sign MOU in Scientific Research, Training Domains

30 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Cairo University and South Sudan's John Garang University (JGU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Sunday 30/5/2021 in the scientific research, education and training domains.

The agreement was signed during a meeting between Cairo University President Mohamed Elkhosht and JGU President Abraham Matoc Dal.

The two sides agreed on setting up a number of ventures in fields of joint interest, along with carrying out scientific cooperation and training programs to serve Egyptian and Sudanese students.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.