Egypt: Immigration Minister - 'Etkalem Arabi' Aims At Facing Up to Obliterating Identity Attempts

Minister of Immigration & Egyptian Expatriates Affairs Nabila Makram said speak Arabic "Etkalem Arabi" initiative aims at spreading awareness among Egyptian youngsters on their civilization, along with ongoing achievements and facing up to any attempt meant to obliterate their identity.

In statements to AlArabyia AlHadath on Sunday 30/5/2021, the minister highlighted the importance of acquiring new languages and being open on other civilizations, but at the same time it should not be at the expense of the mother tongue language.

Makram referred to a wide range of pivots the ministry incorporated in adopting the initiative, with view to entrenching the Egyptian identity among Egyptian expatriates' children.

She noted that the ministry embarked upon launching the initiative's website few days ago, featuring a thrilling content, thus encouraging youngsters to acquire their language.

The initiative is a collaboration of government efforts, together with the private sector, said the minister.

The Ministry has been organizing the program for the 2nd and 3rd generations, who have lived abroad their entire lives or moved at a young age to promote Arabic language and Egyptian culture and identity.