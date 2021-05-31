Egypt: Cabinet Denies Shortage of Vaccines At Govt Hospitals, Medical Units

The media center of the cabinet denied on Sunday 30/5/2021 reports about the shortage of medical vaccines in government hospitals and healthcare units.

In a statement, the center said it contacted the Health and Population Ministry that dismissed as groundless such reports.

The ministry stressed that the country's strategic reserves of medical vaccines are sufficient for several months and that all medical vaccines are available at all government hospitals and units nationwide.

The center urged all media outlets to verify the authenticity of news before publishing them to avoid disrupting public order.